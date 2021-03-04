The latest forecast for the ITV Meridian region

The weather in the east:

Becoming mostly dry. Frosty overnight with sunny spells on Friday.This Evening and Tonight:Some showery rain pushing southeastwards during this evening, but becoming dry overnight with clearing skies. This will allow it to turn colder than last night, with a fairly widespread frost developing. A few showers are possible in Essex and Kent. Minimum temperature -1 deg C (30 deg F).Friday:After a cold and frosty start, plenty of sunshine through the morning. Cloud bubbling up though, perhaps giving a very isolated afternoon shower. Feeling chilly but with generally light winds. Maximum temperature 8 deg C (46 deg F).