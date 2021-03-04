Thursday's weather in the ITV Meridian region

The weather in the west of the ITV Meridian region.

SUMMARY

Cloudy with rain or showers today. Drier and colder later.

Today:Early rain and showers gradually clearing during the morning, although it will stay rather cloudy and murky. A band of occasional rain will move south during the afternoon, weakening as it does so. Turning drier and colder later. Maximum temperature 7 deg C (45 deg F).Tonight:Overnight will be largely dry with clear spells developing. This will lead to a colder night compared to the previous night with a widespread frost developing. Light winds. Minimum temperature 2 deg C (36 deg F).