Wife of police officer seriously injured in HGV crash calls for safer lorry driving
Watch Cary Johnston's report
It has been two years since a Wiltshire police officer suffered life-changing brain injuries, after a collision with a lorry on the A4 between Hungerford and Newbury.
The lorry had blocked the road in foggy conditions, while attempting a U-turn.
PC Matthew Midwinter was left in a coma as a result of the crash. The driver of the heavy goods vehicle was jailed for three and a half years last month at Reading Crown Court.
PC Midwinter's wife, Claire, has spoken for the first time about her husband's injury, while appealing for lorry drivers to take more care on the roads.