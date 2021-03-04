Watch Cary Johnston's report

It has been two years since a Wiltshire police officer suffered life-changing brain injuries, after a collision with a lorry on the A4 between Hungerford and Newbury.

The lorry had blocked the road in foggy conditions, while attempting a U-turn.

The driver of the heavy goods vehicle was last month jailed for three and a half years, at Reading Crown Court. Credit: Thames Valley Police

PC Matthew Midwinter was left in a coma as a result of the crash. The driver of the heavy goods vehicle was jailed for three and a half years last month at Reading Crown Court.

PC Midwinter was left with life-changing injuries.

PC Midwinter's wife, Claire, has spoken for the first time about her husband's injury, while appealing for lorry drivers to take more care on the roads.