18 people arrested at the Dartford Crossing in Kent police operation

18 people have been arrested at the Dartford Crossing in a joint operation by police.

Officers from Kent and Essex targeted individuals they suspected might have had involvement in drug and violent crime.

Thousands of pounds and drugs were seized following the arrests.

Drugs and steroids were also found at a property in Gravesend Credit: Kent Police

Officers patrolled the border on Wednesday (03/03) with the aim of finding people carrying out criminal activity between Kent and Essex.

Of the 18 people arrested during vehicle stops, 13 were for offences being investigated by Kent Police.

Police searched a house in Gravesend where officers found more than £10,000 in cash, steroids and cocaine.

It came after officers stopped a car and found a kilo of cannabis inside it.

Two men were arrested.

Superintendent Mick Gardner, Kent Police said the collaboration between the forces is a "terrific example" of how criminal activity can be stopped through intelligence sharing.

He said: "We are pleased this operation led to the arrest of a number of individuals and a significant seizure of drugs.