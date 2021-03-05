18 people arrested at the Dartford Crossing in Kent police operation
18 people have been arrested at the Dartford Crossing in a joint operation by police.
Officers from Kent and Essex targeted individuals they suspected might have had involvement in drug and violent crime.
Thousands of pounds and drugs were seized following the arrests.
Officers patrolled the border on Wednesday (03/03) with the aim of finding people carrying out criminal activity between Kent and Essex.
Of the 18 people arrested during vehicle stops, 13 were for offences being investigated by Kent Police.
Police searched a house in Gravesend where officers found more than £10,000 in cash, steroids and cocaine.
It came after officers stopped a car and found a kilo of cannabis inside it.
Two men were arrested.
Superintendent Mick Gardner, Kent Police said the collaboration between the forces is a "terrific example" of how criminal activity can be stopped through intelligence sharing.
He said: "We are pleased this operation led to the arrest of a number of individuals and a significant seizure of drugs.
We take a zero-tolerance approach to drug-related crime and work continuously with neighbouring forces to target known offenders and bring them to justice.