Watch a video on how to do a rapid lateral flow swab test

It is 'back to school' on Monday 8 March for schools and colleges in England, but it will be a different experience for pupils and teachers with even more Covid-19 safety measures having been put in place.

Unlike the rest of the UK, England will not be phasing the return of pupils to their desks, all primaries and secondary schools will open on Monday.

Many secondary schools are opting to stagger the return to classes over the week, in order to meet the demand for testing.

Secondary and college pupils will be tested with lateral flow tests twice a week. They will receive three initial tests at school before they start taking the tests at home. Secondary and college pupils will then continue taking twice-weekly tests using a home test kit provided by their school. Pupils must report their result to NHS Test and Trace as soon as the test is completed, either online or by telephone, as set out in the home test kit instructions.

The Government says that the following people in England will have access to regular rapid lateral flow testing made available to them:

secondary school pupils

primary and secondary school staff

households, childcare and support bubbles of primary and secondary-age pupils

households, childcare and support bubbles of primary and secondary staff

Primary school pupils are not being asked to take Covid-19 tests at this stage.

Teachers and non-teaching staff at primary and secondary schools should take twice-weekly tests using a home testing kit provided by their school. This includes permanent, temporary and voluntary school staff. Staff should contact their school for further details.