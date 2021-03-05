Charity hoping to give Giselle the one-legged dog a second chance at life

An animal charity in Kent has launched an appeal to raise £5,000 pounds for its most challenging case to date.

Flori's Friends Rescue is caring for Giselle, a dog who was left with just one fully functioning leg after she was hit by a car.

She was left laid in severe pain at the side of the road for 6 days, until someone found her and alerted the team at Flori's.

She had suffered a complete spinal break, and, due to the time she was left at the roadside, her spine had fused together.

The appeal aims to buy a prosthetic for her damaged front paw and a specialist American 'cart' to restore her mobility.

The charity has rescued hundreds of severely injured dogs and cats since it was formed in 2015.

Staff say they're determined to get Giselle back out for her walks and 'enjoying life again like any other dog'.

Founder of the charity Natalia said: "With the right treatment, rehabilitation and equipment, these dogs can live a happy and fulfilled life, just as disabled humans can.

"For Giselle, it is slightly more complicated, because she requires a four-wheel cart, rather than the more common two-wheel cart, as well as a prosthetic, but there's no reason why such a young and otherwise healthy dog, can't go on to enjoy her life like any other pet."

Giselle is using a temporary cart for now.

Natalia added: "Giselle loves playing with her toys and bones, just like any other dog.

"Once we've got her the help she needs, she will be found a new forever family that can give her the love that she deserves and a whole new chance at life."