Daughter's anguish at not being able to see Dad in care home

Watch a report by Tom Savvides

The family of an elderly man from Worthing say that they are devastated after being told they will not be able to visit him when care home restrictions are eased on Monday.

The news comes as a double blow for Louise Yeo, who lost her mother in January, and has not been able to visit her 89-year-old father, Dennis, for five months. She was hoping to see him next week, but an outbreak of Covid-19 at his care home in Sussex means that visits are not being allowed.

When the Government said we can start visits from the 8th I was so happy I thought I can finally go and see my dad and hold his hand and then I received an email saying that because of all these positives I couldn't go until the 17th so I phoned to book an appointment only to be told they had another positive in the home so visits had been pushed back to the 24th (of March). Louise Yeo, Daughter of care home resident

The Yeo family at a gathering before the pandemic

Louise and the rest of the family are from Worthing. Their mother, Nina, died from Motor Neurone disease at the same care home in January. Relatives had been unable to see her inperson before her death. They say that while they have been able to mourn with each other in some way, their father has not been able to share in that togetherness during their grief.

He's had no-one to talk to. He's had no-one to cuddle through this. We've been lucky as a family to be able to get together and talk about Mum and share memories but I haven't been able to do that with my Dad. Louise Yeo

All care homes including Croft Meadow in Steyning have introduced restrictions in light of the pandemic and any outbreak of Covid-19 is likely to mean tougher measures.

Face-to-face visits in care homes are being allowed from Monday 8 March after the Government announced an easing of restrictions but only if the home is Covid free.

The Shaw Healthcare Group which runs the care home have issued a statement.

Firstly, I would like to offer my sincere condolences for the personal loss that the family has suffered.

Visiting at Croft Meadow has been restricted because the Public Health Guidelines state that there should be a 28-day lockdown from the occurrence of a COVID-19 outbreak to ensure the wellbeing of residents and employees alike, as opposed to the 8th March that the Government announcement suggested if there were no such restrictions.