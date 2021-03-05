Schools are due to reopen to all pupils next week - much to the relief of many parents and pupils.

The vast majority of children have been learning at home for nine long weeks - with many highs and lows for families.

Mother-of-four Rebecca Barnes who lives near Southampton has charted her experiences for us in a video diary as she juggles looking after two primary aged children with caring for six month old twins.

"Mondays are literally the hardest day," she said.

"If I repeat something once I repeat it a thousand times."

I'd say there are highs and lows every day - I try to just focus on the highs, forget the lows. It's sometimes tough feeling like you have the full responsibility for their education and them not wanting to do it - and then playing between teacher and mum.

I can't make school at home - and I don't want to make school at home...

As long as they are reading and writing and practising those skills they are not going to get that behind - they're going to be able to catch up. Rebecca Barnes, Mother-of-four

During this lockdown online lessons and digital resources for pupils have been excellent according to the Reilly family from Sherfield on Loddon near Basingstoke.

But at times it's still been tough for mum Alicia to juggle looking after two year old toddler Jude and his big brother and sister.

"I've really loved that I have felt so involved in their education," said Alicia. "I am not just blindly following the teachers report a couple of times a year. I feel like now I can tell a teacher - I have seen them struggling with this bit - how are we going to work with that?"