Two teenage boys arrested as police investigate Southampton stabbing

Police investigating a stabbing in Southampton have arrested two teenage boys.

Emergency services were called to Kingsbury Road in Bevois Valley just before 5pm on Friday afternoon (5 March) after reports of an assault.

A 30-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds and was put in the care of ambulance staff.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains with serious injuries.

The boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested following police appeals.

Thank you to all who have shared the CCTV images so far, the information we have received about the two in them enabled us to make these arrests. Officers are keen to speak with anyone who could assist our enquiries, who has not yet spoken with us. Hampshire Police

The two boys remain in police custody.