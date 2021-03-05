Moment masked men raid home in Dorset captured on home security camera

Watch: Home security cameras show masked men raiding house

The moment three masked men broke in and raided a house in Dorset has been captured on CCTV.

The burglars knocked on the front door before jumping over a fence and entering through the back door.

The trio then began ransacking the house in Hillbury Road in Alderholt, where they stole a large sum of cash.Homeowner Jon Lucas says the incident has left him shocked and very angry, and hopes that someone might recognise the burglars.

Jon says: "They might have CCTV and live locally, or somebody might just recognise a voice or a bit of their clothing. Just on this one occasion, can everybody just try so hard to catch them?"

Dorset Police officers are investigating the burglary and are asking anyone with information to come forward.Detective Sergeant Karen Penn, of Dorset Police’s Priority Crime Team, said: “Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries into this incident so far, including an examination of the scene and house-to-house visits.“I am issuing CCTV images of three men I would like to try and identify as part of my enquiries. While I appreciate they have their faces covered, I am hoping someone may recognise them from their build and clothing. If anyone has any information about who they are, please get in touch.“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the Hillbury Road area around the relevant time.”