Motorist who crashed while high on drink and drugs, killing housemate, is jailed

A driver from Kent who crashed while high on drink and drugs, killing his housemate, has been jailed.

Ionut Dumitru was driving his BMW on the A21 at Flimwell along the Kent/Sussex border when he collided with a tree.

The incident, which occurred in December last year (2020), tragically resulted in the death of his front seat passenger and friend, Marius-Madalin Bizoi, aged 24.

The pair lived together at an address in the village of Hawkhurst and had been travelling towards a petrol station when the collision happened.

A number of other motorists stopped to help, but before emergency services arrived, Dumitru had fled the scene on foot.

He was later found asleep at his home, where he was arrested.

Blood samples revealed he was over the limit for both alcohol and cocaine.

The 31-year-old roofer pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving when unfit through drugs; causing death by careless driving when unfit through alcohol; causing death by driving whilst unlicensed; and causing death by driving whilst uninsured.

He was sentenced to two six-year prison sentences, to run concurrently (six years total), and was disqualified from driving for eight years.