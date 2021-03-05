Video report from ITV News Meridian reporter Andrew Pate

A Sussex dance academy is hoping to bring home the gold at this year's Dance World Cup, as they've been chosen to represent Team England.

The team from Brooks Dance Academy in Lancing will travel to Spain for the international competition this summer.

The team said the chance to represent the national side was "pretty crazy but it feels great."

Sixty two countries will compete at the Dance World Cup.

The academy is sending 31 dancers to this years competition - which will mark the first time they've performed together in over a year.

Lucy Brooks, Assistant Director for the Academy, said: "It's going to be quite emotional seeing them on stage.

"I normally have goosebumps when I first see them perform.

"And maybe some tears!"

It's a big moment too for the team's dancers

"We've been through so much this year, it's been hard for everyone," said Lola Matthews Matofsky, a 16-year-old dancer.

"To be representing our country at an international competition is pretty crazy but it feels great."

Annika Nelskamp-Domoney, another squad member, agrees.

"This time last year we were doing compettions together, every weekend and then it just stopped," she said.

"So to come together and dance together as a team internationally is really exciting."

The team are hopeful that the Covid routemap will allow them to compete in person in Spain in July.

Under the current plans all restrictions, including bans on international travel, will be lifted by the end of June.

But the competition has made contingency plans - including livestreaming performances - in case the situation worsens, rather than improves.