Footage of moment police arrest Kent drug dealer is released

Watch the moment officers raided a home to arrest a man who had been supplying drugs in Kent.

Billy George was arrested by officers from Kent Police after they executed a drugs warrant at his address in Greenwich.

The 28-year-old, of Flintmill Crescent, admitted possessing heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine with intent to supply, as well as handling stolen goods and possessing cannabis.

He was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment.

George was arrested on 9 December 2020 as part of an ongoing investigation into the county line drug network, known as the ‘H’ line.

During the search of his property officers found 50 wraps made up of heroin and cocaine inside his bedroom.

Crack cocaine, another 50 wraps of heroin, weighing scales and notes with telephone numbers were also found hidden inside a void in a hallway cupboard.

In this void officers also found a set of car keys which belonged to a Toyota Yaris which was parked nearby.

Enquiries revealed the car was on false plates and had been reported stolen from St Martin’s Road, Dartford, on 7 October.

Cannabis, a large quantity of cash and two mobile phones were also seized from the property.

George was a key player in the ‘H’ line and our enquiries led us straight to his front door. He went to great lengths to hide a lot of the drugs and paraphernalia by cutting a void in a cupboard and hiding the items, along with the stolen car keys. Investigating officer PC Michael Kiernan

The warrant was executed as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of class A drugs into Dartford and Gravesend, and George was believed to run the network which would supply the drugs into the towns.