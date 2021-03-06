Lockdown Lift: The digital wall helping people say thanks during the pandemic

Watch a report by Penny Silvester

As the route out of lockdown has become clearer, thoughts have also turned to ways to thank people and organisations that have kept things going at a time of crisis.

A group in Berkshire have come up with a new website that is helping people to show their gratitude and give thanks where it is due. The TAP Thanks and Praise website has been described as a 'digital thinking wall'.

Research has shown that sometimes when we want to say thank you, we do not know how to get through to the right people. The founder of the TAP app says it is a way of getting that message across.

The unique thing about us is that we make sure that the recipient, whether they be an organisation or an individual, gets to know that that message of thanks is there. Matt Findel-Hawkins, TAP Thanks and Praise founder

Messages shared on the free app so far have included thanks to the staff at the John Radcliffe Hospital and a school in Sunninghill.

A thank you message to the John Radcliffe Hospital Credit: TAP app and website

A thank you message to staff at St Michael's C of E School at Sunninghill Credit: TAP app and website

It's wonderful at the end of a tiring day when you open your phone and you see a message from a parent to say 'thank you'. It could be something quite simple that teachers often do, but I think parents have become more aware of how appreciated and valued their thanks are. Lorna Anderton, St Michael's School headteacher

Doctors surgeries in Poole are also using it for staff to be able to post messages of support to one another.