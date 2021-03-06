MP visits mass vaccination centre in Oxford

The MP for Oxford West and Abingdon has visited the NHS vaccination centre in Oxford’s Kassam Stadium to thank NHS staff and volunteers for their “incredible work”.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran is also urging her constituents “to book your vaccine appointment and get the jab.”

I can’t thank the NHS enough for their sacrifices and amazing efforts. The coronavirus vaccination operation in Oxfordshire - from designing the vaccine to giving it to our residents - is second to none! I’m urging all my constituents to book their appointment when they hear from the NHS - the vaccination process is even quicker and easier than I thought. Layla Moran MP

Layla Moran outside the vaccination centre

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust invited the MP to visit the mass vaccination site and gave her a tour of the facility and spoke to her about their work.

