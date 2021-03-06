Perins School's parody welcome back video in the style of award-winning musical Hamilton

A musical video welcoming pupils back to school in Hampshire has gone viral.

The school's executive Headteacher Mr Jones wrote and performed the famous musical number as King George III in a Hamilton style parody of ‘You’ll Be Back’

The school reached out to the community to take part and said the response was overwhelming, with numerous local businesses, parents, teachers and students all taking part in the project.