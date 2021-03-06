Sussex poet using her voice to stamp out racism

Report by ITV Meridian's Tom Savvides

A poet from Brighton is using her voice to stamp out racism.

Annie Whilby is drawing on her own experiences to encourage others to speak out.

The 28-year-old believes that being creative can be the driving force for change.

Annie Whilby believes more can be done to tackle racism

Our identities aren't something we can pick apart and choose I am black mixed race and I'm passionate about justice. I think before I thought it's going to be somebody else's job to get up there and say something do something but this year I decided to have faith in myself and believe my voice is important too. Annie Whilby

Annie is also a PHD student at the University of Brighton and decided to get involved in the Black Lives Matter movement last summer.

She says her creativity has given her a platform to make a real difference.