Sussex poet using her voice to stamp out racism
Report by ITV Meridian's Tom Savvides
A poet from Brighton is using her voice to stamp out racism.
Annie Whilby is drawing on her own experiences to encourage others to speak out.
The 28-year-old believes that being creative can be the driving force for change.
Our identities aren't something we can pick apart and choose I am black mixed race and I'm passionate about justice. I think before I thought it's going to be somebody else's job to get up there and say something do something but this year I decided to have faith in myself and believe my voice is important too.
Annie is also a PHD student at the University of Brighton and decided to get involved in the Black Lives Matter movement last summer.
She says her creativity has given her a platform to make a real difference.