WATCH Malcolm Shaw's report. He spoke to Georgina's mother Andrea, and Det Chief Insp Andy Wolstenholme from Sussex Police

The parents of a young mother from Sussex - who vanished without trace three years ago today - have made emotional appeals for fresh information.

Police fear 30 year old Georgina Gharsallah from Worthing was murdered.

She was last seen on CCTV footage in the centre of the town on March 7th 2018.

Georgina's last sighting in March 2018

She vanished shortly afterwards and there has been no sign of the mother-of-two since.

In September last year Sussex Police referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct over it's handling of the case, following complaints from the family of 'significant failings.'

Andrea Gharsalla and her daughter Georgina

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said last year that a review into the investigation had highlighted errors, including issues with CCTV in the early part of the inquiry.

She met the family of Ms Gharsallah following the referral and praised their "dignity and persistence in pursuing all avenues to find out what happened to her".

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Sussex Police