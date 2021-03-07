A man has dodged a £100 fine after he complained when his car caught on fire at a car park in Winchester.

54-year-old Sergio Mitrano's car engine caught alight and was told to leave the car overnight by his insurance company.

This meant his car was left in the Moorside Retail Park in Winchester for more than the allotted two hour limit.

Sergio was sent a parking fine by Euro Car Parks for £100

He was then sent a parking fine by Euro Car Parks for £100 or £60 if he paid within 14 days.

I said I don't want to pay the fee. This bill, I don't want to pay because I don't feel guilty about it. Zero. Sergio Mitrano

He has since had the fine removed and no longer needs to pay it.

