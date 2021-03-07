A new free online club for young people has launched in Kent aimed at enhancing social skills.

Medway Culture Club provides activities in arts, culture, music and sport. They hope to start face-to-face classes in the summer. The lessons are designed and delivered by qualified teachers.

Medway Culture Club activities are taught via a combination of structured lessons, practical play, social interaction and mentorship. These subjects address the educational gaps in history and highlight the positive contributions that have helped shape our current society.

Camealia Xavier-Chihota

The club aims to encourage personal value and self-esteem with young people, aged between 5 and 16 years. They will also aid in developing young leaders by providing accessibility to educational and employment pathways. This will then further improve confidence, citizenship, and work opportunities.

The lesson on Saturday 6th March focused on "Trailblazers", including Asquith Xavier.

The next lesson is Saturday 3rd April. You can find more information on their social media @MedwayCulture on Instagram and Twitter, facebook and their website here.