Mental health charity worker who helps former service men and women wins award

A man from Newbury who runs a charity to help former service men and women with mental health issues has won an award from the Prime Minister.

Malcolm Childs set up Models for Heroes to help rebuild the lives of others.

Malcolm Childs fell in love with model making as a child.

Having realised the therapeutic benefits of his hobby, he decided to set up a charity to support veterans suffering with mental health issues.

Since it was founded in 2017, Models for Heroes has helped around 300 former service men and women a month.

Malcolm Childs, Models for Heroes:

RAF veteran Steff Keightley was suffering from depression and anxiety when he approached Models for Heroes for help.

Steff Keightley, RAF veteran:

For his work, Malcolm has attracted the praise of the Prime Minister, winning a Points of Light award.

The accolade recognises volunteers who make a positive difference in their communities.

Yeah the award means quite a lot because it's a bit of recognition for all our volunteers and obviously it's recognition for the beneficiaries who have also tried extremely hard to recover and take control of their mental health. Malcolm Childs, Models for Heros

For all those the charity has helped, model making has become not just a hobby but a way of living.

