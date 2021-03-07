Shock after racist graffiti daubed on Kent temple
Police are investigating after a swastika was sprayed onto the wall outside a Sikh temple in Kent.
Officers were called on Wednesday 3 March following the incident at Siri Guru Nanak Darbar Gudwara, in Gravesend.
The offensive symbol has now been painted over by volunteers, but police are urging anyone with information to contact them
We are currently investigating this act of racially motivated graffiti and would ask for anyone who may have information to come forward. Incidents of this nature are offensive and will not be tolerated and we will work with those effected to offer support and reassurance.