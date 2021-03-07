Virtual tours of vaccine centres available for those who feel nervous beforehand

Report by ITV News Meridian's Richard Jones:

People on the learning disability register are now eligible for a covid-19 vaccine, but the process of going for a jab can be stressful for some.

Now, a Hampshire charity is producing virtual tours of vaccine centres, so they know what to expect beforehand.

Cameraman Steve Bond is filming in the vaccine centre at St James's Hospital in Portsmouth. He's working with film maker Alex Carter to get the correct shots.

Cameraman Steve Bond is filming in the vaccine centre at St James's Hospital in Portsmouth Credit: ITV News Meridian

I'm placing cameras where he tells me to and taking the images he needs to build a virtual tour. He's very precise in what he wants which is excellent when you are creating film products. Steve Bond, cameraman

The result is a series of videos and virtual tours of vaccine centres created by the charity Enable Ability with the support of Solent NHS Trust.

The project is called 'What's It Like?' and the aim is to show people what happens when they go for a jab.

Alex Carter, film maker

All the videos and tours are available online and can be viewed by anyone who's nervous about what to expect.

With everyone needing a first and a second jab and with possible boosters in the future being vaccinated might become part of our lives.

Being able to find out "what it's like" can only make the process easier for anyone who's anxious.