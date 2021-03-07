Work has begun to build a new 48-bed critical care building at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

It's hoped the new facility will alleviate pressure through the pandemic and during future seasonal demand.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (OUH) says the first phase of the project is due for completion in the Spring, with full completion later in the year.

The unit is part of a longer-term plan to expand and improve facilities at the John Radcliffe.

The building will provide specialist and critical care, as well as:

an improved clinical care environment for patients and staff; increased critical care capacity for the South East; alleviating pressure on existing wards;

reducing pre-operative waits; improving infection prevention and control; and helping the Trust provide critical care for patients during future seasonal and epidemic pressures.



The building will be adjacent to the Trauma Building and the OxSTaR Centre. There will be five floors (three clinical, one for storage and plant, and one non-clinical), improved storage facilities, a seminar room, a staff room, and additional office space.

We pride ourselves on the outstanding critical care we give to our most sick patients – and this brand new facility will enable us to improve this even further and provide the best quality of compassionate and excellent care - both now and importantly in the future Sam Foster, Chief Nursing Officer at OUH

Dr James Kent, Executive Lead of the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, and Berkshire West Integrated Care System (BOB ICS), said: “This is a welcome development at the John Radcliffe Hospital that will also help us work more collaboratively across the system to manage the demands for critical care.”

The hospital currently has 16 dedicated intensive care beds, although more have been used during the pandemic.

The Trust employs over 12,000 staff and consists of four hospitals: the Churchill Hospital, John Radcliffe Hospital and Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre in Oxford and the Horton General Hospital in Banbury.