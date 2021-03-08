'Love this': Gary Barlow praises Take That parody sung by Kent teachers

Gary Barlow has applauded a Take That inspired parody by teachers at a school in Kent.

A group from The King's School in Rochester welcomed students on their first day back since the third lockdown, by singing.

It received the star's seal of approval, as Gary Barlow praised the teachers' efforts and said "LOVE this" in a retweet.

The Principal of The King's School, Mr Charles, Head of Prep School Tom Morgan, and Pre-School Head, Catherine Openshaw, all took part.

The school's chaplain, Father Padfield, also joined in the musical fun.

The song was inspired by Take That's 1995 number one hit, Back for Good.

WATCH: The King's School's rendition of Back for Good

Lyrics include home-schooling and lockdown related lines, such as: "I guess it's time to stop remote learning."

"We've encouraged you along, we've had to be strong and we've done it."

"We want you [the students] back for good."

The video has been viewed more than 45,000 times on YouTube and Twitter.