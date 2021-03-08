Man sentenced to 23 years in jail for murder of Kayleigh Dunning

49-year-old Mark Brandford has been sentenced to 23 years in jail for the murder of 32-year-old Kayleigh Dunning from Portsmouth.

Kayleigh Dunning was reported missing to police on Tuesday 17th of December 2019, before her body was found at Mark Brandford’s flat on Kingston Crescent later that night.

A subsequent investigation by Hampshire Police, led to the arrest of Mark Brandford who was then charged with murder.

Kayleigh Dunning was murdered by ‘jealous’ Mark Brandford Credit: Hampshire Constabulary/PA

Mark Brandford was also charged with disclosing private sexual films without the consent of Kayleigh Dunning, an individual who appeared in the film. He did so with the intent of causing her distress between October 2018 and December 2019.

On Friday the 19th of February, a jury unanimously convicted Brandford of disclosing private sexual films without the consent of Kayleigh with the intent of causing her distress.

On Monday the 22nd of February he was unanimously convicted of her murder.

Kayleigh has been described by those that knew her as an outgoing, chatty and passionate young woman. Our thoughts remain with her friends, family and all those that knew her today Detective Inspector Adam Edwards, Hampshire Police

Mr Justice William Mousley QC remarked on the jealousy, coercion and control exhibited by Brandford in the course of undermining Kayleigh’s relationships with friends, family and work colleagues.

Detective Inspector Adam Edwards from Hampshire Police said: "I am pleased with the jury’s verdict and pleased that Brandford will now spend a considerable length of time in prison for what he has done".