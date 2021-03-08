Oxford's Professor Sarah Gilbert shortlisted for award

Professor Sarah Gilbert from the University of Oxford has been recognised for her inspiring leadership over the last 12 months during the vaccine rollout.

The vaccinologist who led the development of the Oxford-Astrazenca coronavirus vaccine has been shortlisted for the Veuve Clicquot award.

First created in 1972 to celebrate its 200th anniversary, the House created the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award. The awards honour the impact of female leadership, innovation and entrepreneurism across the UK.

Jean-Marc Gallot, president of Veuve Clicquot, said: "Our research highlights that despite these turbulent times, women have never been more eager to lead and innovate, and our 2021 nominees are tremendous role models for the next generation of aspiring entrepreneurs."

The criteria of the award says the candidate must:

Demonstrate entrepreneurial daring

Reinvent traditions with success

Maintain an ethical approach to business

On Friday (5 March), it was announced she will be awarded the RSA Albert Medal, which recognises creativity and innovation.

Marie Curie was also a previous recipient as well as Stephen Hawking and Winston Churchill.

She is the 156th recipient of the medal.On news of receiving the medal, Professor Sarah Gilbert said: "The creation and the development of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine came after I had worked in this field for many years, learning how to move quickly from a concept to a licensed vaccine, which involves numerous steps along the way.

"With a great team at Oxford we developed a 'vaccine for the world' which is now being used to save lives in many countries; our goal from the very beginning."