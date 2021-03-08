Schools reopen: Pupils across South East return to the classroom

Many primary and secondary schools pupils across the Thames Valley and the South East have returned to the classroom today (8 March).

The reopening of schools and sixth forms is the next phase of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

New rules now mean people can now visit their loved ones in care homes more regularly, and people can meet another person for a coffee or picnic outdoors but the "stay at home" message remains in place.

Secondary schools, sixth forms and colleges

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Social Affairs Correspondent Christine Alsford

Secondary school pupils are being asked to take three Covid-19 tests at school and one at home during the first fortnight. They will then be sent tests to do at home twice a week.

Face masks are also being advised indoors at secondary schools and college, where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Some secondary schools may choose to stagger this week's reopening to allow for mass coronavirus testing to be carried out.

Brighton, Hove & Sussex Sixth Form College issuing Covid tests

Brighton, Hove & Sussex Sixth Form College has spent the morning implementing Covid tests for its students.

The college has 3,000 students and is inviting 30 students every five minutes to take their tests, over a 2-day period.

Lessons will then resume on Wednesday (10 March).

Students at The Downs School in Newbury will have to take three Covid-19 tests at school and one at home during the first fortnight. They will then be sent tests to do at home twice a week.

Students are being asked to wear face coverings during lessons.

Students there are being asked to wear face coverings in classrooms and school communal areas and corridors, but do not need to wear them when outdoors.

Headteacher Chris Prosser says he feels communication will be the biggest drawback with the measures put in place.

"You can't see facial expressions, it's not really comfortable wearing a mask for that length of time, so I'm hoping this is really a temporary measure until Easter."

The Principal of Newbury College Iain Wolloff says testing has been going well, with students keen to get back.

Primary schools

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Mary Stanley

It is a different picture for primary school children returning to the classroom, where pupils are not being asked to do coronavirus tests or wear face masks.

Inside Petersfield Infants School in Hampshire, teachers are focussing on getting the children back up to speed with the learning they have missed.

Petersfield Infants School in Hampshire

Parents at the school gates spoke to ITV News Meridian of their relief at being able to reunite their children with their friends.

One parent said: "He was [her son] getting a bit lonely at home, it wasn't good for him. So we're happy he's back."

Another said: "I'm just really relieved and happy that they'll be able to see their friends again and they'll get some proper learning at school."

St Peter's Church of England Primary

The Headteacher at St Peter's Church of England Primary in Folkestone has warned against assuming children's education will have suffered.

Toni Browne says: "A lot of work has gone on during this lockdown; staff have worked really hard with live lessons from home. We're hoping we won't have a huge amount of catch-up, so its about getting them back into school and really getting them socialising again."

Watch: Parents of pupils at St Peter's speak of tough times while home schooling during lockdown

Asking on Sunday about the risks involved in reopening schools, Mr Johnson said he agreed with education experts that more damage was being done to pupils by keeping them at home.

He said: “I think the risk is actually in not going back to school tomorrow given all the suffering, all the loss of learning we have seen."

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is looking at proposals for a five-term academic year, a shorter summer holiday and longer school days to help pupils catch up on their education.

But Ofsted chief Ms Spielman told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “I think a number of schools have experimented over the last couple of decades with things like five-term years and I don’t think many of those have persisted."

The Labour party is calling for catch-up breakfast clubs, saying children have each lost an average of 109 face-to-face school days since March 2020.