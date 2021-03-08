Woman in hospital after hit and run in Oxford

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a hit and run in Oxford.

Emergency services were called to Great Clarendon Street at the junction with Hart Street just before 4pm on Saturday afternoon (6 March).

A small white car and a van crashed, injuring the woman in her 50s who was a pedestrian.

Both drivers left the scene before police arrived.

PC Lyndsey Blackaby, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We need to identify the vehicles involved in this collision, and the occupants of the vehicles as soon as possible.

“Anyone who knows the occupants of the vehicles, any witnesses or anyone with footage who haven’t already spoken to the police, are urged to contact the force immediately.

“The easiest way to contact the force is by visiting our website or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference number 43210094276."