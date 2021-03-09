New appeal over murder of Eastbourne woman 16 years ago

A new appeal has been made following the murder of an Eastbourne woman 16 years ago.

Jennifer Kiely's body was found following a fire in a shelter on the town's seafront in 2005.

The 35-year-old had been set alight and suffered multiple stab wounds, and the pushchair she habitually had with her was on top of her body.

The case was closed in 2007, but then reopened in 2011.

Police investigation into Jennifer Kiely's murder Credit: 2005

Since 2017, police have been working on the new forensic line of enquiry relating to unidentified DNA found at the scene.

Jennifer's family continue to be supported by Family Liaison Officers from Sussex Police.

Jennifer’s family deserve to know what happened to her and who is responsible. Sussex Police

Detective Superintendent Heater said; “Jennifer, who was well known in Eastbourne among charities and had many friends, spent the last day of her life with friends at an address in Upperton Gardens.

"That night she had a bath and left at about midnight, and was last seen at about 1am, walking west along the seafront in the direction of Holywell. Her body was found by council workers at 5am."One person we have yet to trace and eliminate from the investigation is a man seen that night walking along the middle of the road at the rear of the Grand Hotel.

"He was described as Eastern European by his accent and appearance. He was about 5'10-11", of slim to medium build. His hair was a lighter blond colour, short but in no particular style."

Credit: 2005

Anyone with information that was not shared during the original investigation or since, no matter how small, is being urged to report online or call 101 at any time, quoting Operation Kittiwake.