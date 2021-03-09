Video report by ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee

A very strange collection of hundreds of old televisions, radios and other electronic items are up for auction in Dorset.

They were all previously exhibited in a small, little known private museum in Puddletown near Dorchester.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

However the owner, who is not being named, has now died and there is no-one to inherit his lifetime collection.

Therefore it has been decided the quirky collection will go under the hammer on Thursday.

After 35 years in the business, Auctioneer Richard Bromell says he has seen nothing like it; the lifetime collection of a very private man.

Richard says: "By profession and trade he was an electrician so I guess he just loved anything with wires. Sadly he passed away at the end of last year.

"He was the end of his family line, the beneficiaries and now charities which is great and we've been instructed to sell the complete collection."

Richard's favorite item is a futuristic looking television.

"The late 1960s Philips Sputnick TV. A lot of our business is about nostalgia. My grandmother in the late 1960s had an orange JVC Sputnik spaceman's helmet TV."

Credit: ITV News Meridian

"Two or three channels, black and white but it was a really cool thing. And that is the one thing I would love to take home because it has lovely memories of my grandmother."