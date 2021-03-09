'Despicable' vandals deface gravestones in Gosport cemetery

Criminals have vandalised a number of gravestones in Gosport.

Relatives say they've been left upset and disgusted by the actions of the 'mindless vandals'.

Photos of the attack at Ann's Hill Cemetery have been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Gosport Borough Council is working with the local stonemason to clean the stonework.

Council staff will also contact relatives of the deceased, where possible, so that they can be kept informed on the restoration work.

Cllr Philip Raffaelli, Chair of the Community Board at Gosport Borough Council, said: "It's just so frustrating and disappointing.

"I mean, this is a place of rest, its consecrated ground. People come here to remember their loved ones and for such mindless, moronic people to come and willfully, randomly damage graves is beyond belief really."

Hampshire Police is investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to call 101 and quote 44210085365.