Cruise ships are expected to sail for the first time in a year from Southampton and Portsmouth from May 17.

The Government has confirmed it is working with the industry on a series of measures but will be no earlier than the mid May date.

The first cruises are expected to be confined to the UK.

Operators including Southampton based P&O and Princess Cruises have confirmed they will offer domestic cruises as soon a the rules allow.

Staff will have to test negative and then quarantine for two weeks.

It is also expected fewer passengers will be allowed and will also have to test negative.

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow said: "We are very much looking forward to welcoming guests on board this summer for our series of Ultimate Escape staycations - UK coastal cruises. "Details of these, with ships, dates and itineraries will be announced later this month."