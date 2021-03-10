Firefighters tackle terraced roof fire near Arundel

Around fifty firefighters tackled a roof fire at three terraced houses near Arundel.

The fire broke out on Crossbush Lane just before 7pm yesterday evening (09/03). Residents were asked to avoid the area and keep their doors and windows closed.At it's height, multiple crews attended from @46Arundel, @LittlehamptonFS, @WorthingFire, @station_48 and @ChichesterFire, along with the aerial ladder platform from @WorthingFire, the water carrier from @45Petworth and incident command unit from @BognorFire.

People are asked to avoid the immediate area and those in the Crossbush and Arundel area are asked to keep their doors and windows closed due to the spread of smoke from the incident.

A service drone at Crossbush Lane was deployed and crews were dampening down the fire through the night.

The fire broke out on Crossbush Lane just before 7pm yesterday evening (09/03). Credit: Eddie Mitchell

12 sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one hydrant and three thermal imaging cameras were used during the response.

The fire service attended the scene at 1am to ensure there are no further hotspots.