Lockdown Lift: Meet the man repairing and giving away hundreds of bikes

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Mary Stanley

A man from Hampshire has been using lockdown to spread some cheer by giving bikes a new lease of life and handing them out to the community.

It started off as a favour for a neighbour but now Martin King from Eastleigh has spent the last year collecting bikes that are no longer wanted.

He then cleans them and repairs them before donating them to someone in need.

Martin worked for age uk in Eastleigh, and when a broken bike was donated, he decided to buy it, mend it and give it to a neighbour.

Now furloughed, he's pouring all his time into his bike project, often working till late at night.

He said: "It started off as just a bit of fun and now I really enjoy it. Making people happy is my way of giving back."

Martin puts his finished bikes online and then draws the lucky winner from those who register an interest.

Karina Northover and her family are like many who've taken up cycling during lockdown and have been the lucky winners to be gifted bikes from Martin.

Karina Northover with Martin

She said: "When we picked them up, it gave us the confidence to go out. Being higher risk I was quite nervous. But the bikes gave us more confidence to go out and give us something to do, and it really helped our mental health."

Martin has also raffled off some more expensive models, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

So far he's given away nearly 2,000 bikes.

Martin has repaired thousands of bikes. Credit: ITV News Meridian

He's been told by his housing provider he may have to find a new home for his bikes and he's returning to work soon, but he's determined to carry on bringing joy to others.