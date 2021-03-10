Mother's heartbreaking warning after son dies from taking MDMA on his birthday

Tap the video to hear Billy's story

Her grief is unimaginable and the pain is still but raw but Nicci Parish finds the strength to share her son’s story in the hope of making a difference.

Billy Mullin worked as a carer for adults with learning difficulties and had a passion for photography and fashion.

He turned 24 on 9th November last year and on the night of his birthday he decided to take the drug MDMA.

Billy's body then started to shut down and he was taken to hospital, first to Worthing and then to Kings College in London.

Doctors did everything they could but tragically Billy didn't survive.

Nicci wants as many people to see this photo of Billy in hospital to show the effects of MDMA Credit: Nicci Parish

Nicci intended to show Billy the photograph once he recovered,

“I was so furious I was so upset and so shocked and I just wanted to take a picture to show him this is what we had to go through. Unfortunately he didn’t make it.

She’s sharing it publicly to ensure no other parents goes through what she has.

“The effect that it’s had on so many people, it’s not just his family, his friends and his work colleagues, so many lives of people that he’s touched have felt that devastating shock.

“I think the shock that something you can take like that can have such an effect on your body is just mind blowing.”

Billy Mullin worked as a carer but his passion was photography and fashion Credit: Nicci Parish

“It was a real rollercoaster because there were points when we thought he might rally through."

“Billy was a bright related fun loving boy who had a passion for life. He always had a different style, a different hair colour every time I saw him.

"He designed his own clothes and he really took pride in looking different.”

MDMA is a synthetic drug known as ecstasy and is often used by young people. It can cause high blood pressure, faintness, panic attacks and a loss of consciousness and seizures.

Nicci will start fundraising for a drug's education charity in Billy's memory Credit: Nicci Parish

Nicci will start fundraising and plans a fashion show for Billy to help support the efforts of Drug Watch Foundation.

The charity provides education to young people about substance use and she’s encouraging parents to talk to their children about the risks of taking drugs.

“It makes you realise that it is a danger. Lots of people I’ve since spoken to have said they’ve taken it but you’ve always got that chance that this could react badly you. It’s scary to think so many youngsters out there wouldn’t even think twice.

“It's really important to get that message out there before the festivals start and open up just to warn people on what can happen and what to look for and this is why it’s important to tell billy’s story.

“Make it a conversation that’s not one that you're afraid to say, actually have a conversation with your children about the effects of drugs."

Organisations offering support

Drug Watch Foundation

Talk to Frank

NHS advice