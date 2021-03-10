Oasis contract from 1994 asking for 'quality lager' to be auctioned off

A gig contract from the early days of rock band Oasis requesting "sober-speaking" venue staff, "24 large cans of quality lager" and no fast food is set to go up for auction.

The list also asks for four litres of still mineral water and 10 cans of assorted soft drinks, as well as fruit juices, teas and coffee.

A further line from the pre-performance contract, from a 1994 gig at The Old Trout in Berkshire, asking for "crisps, nuts, biscuits, fresh fruit (minimum of eight pieces)", is scribbled out.

1994 Oasis contract

The legal document also sets out that the venue management should provide "at least two able-bodied, sober-speaking persons to assist the (band's) road crew" in moving equipment and setting up the stage.

The Primary Talent International contract is for an Oasis gig at The Old Trout in Windsor, Berkshire, and was drawn up on April 18 1994, a few weeks before the gig on May 7 that year.

The paperwork is set to go for auction at Hansons Auctioneers' music memorabilia sale in Etwall near Derby, Derbyshire, on March 23.

Claire Howell, Hansons' music memorabilia specialist, said: "Items like this are extremely rare and this lot comes with great provenance. It also includes a flyer advertising the gig.

"It's valued at £1,000-£1,500 but I wouldn't be surprised to see it sell for more."