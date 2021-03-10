Strong winds forecast prompts RNLI to issue warning over safety along coastline

The RNLI has issued a warning urging the public to stay safe along the coast as strong winds are forecast across the south.

Winds are expected to strengthen further along the south coast on Wednesday evening into Thursday (11 March).

Stormy weather in Brighton Credit: ITV News Meridian

The RNLI says if people are out walking, then the coastlines are particularly dangerous, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and on piers.Ross MacLeod says: "It's not the kind of conditions you want to be taking chances in.

"The conditions are quite challenging whether you're familiar with the coast or not. So our advice is to just stay nice and warm and dry, and keep away from the coast if possible."

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of England, with some 'delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport likely'.

Gusts may reach 60-70 mph on coasts and hills, especially in the west, before gradually easing on Thursday afternoon. Met Office

What to expect (source: Met Office)