Video report by ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins

A group of parents whose children haven't been offered a place at any of their local secondary schools in Brighton and Hove, say this is another blow to their children's mental health.

Children will be without familiar faces and some will have to take two or more buses - and travel for an hour each way.

More than 2,000 people have now signed a petition to call on the council to review their decision.

One of 62 children who has missed out on a secondary school place in their catchment area in Brighton is 10-year-old Amber Harris, who enjoys walking to school with friends.

10-year-old Amber Harris Credit: ITV News Meridian

But come September, she'll be travelling alone by bus, starting a new secondary school on the outskirts of the city.

Her mum, Iona-Jane Harris, says: "There are 7 state schools which are closer to us than the school that we've been allocated. And it's just been really heartbreaking trying to support her; the confidence and ability to manage the uncertainty."

Johnny Miller Cole's not only worried about not knowing anyone at his new school, but the long commute will mean he will no longer take part in sports clubs before and after school.

He says: "Everyone should be able to walk to school. And getting three buses is not really fair."

Johnny Miller Cole Credit: ITV News Meridian

Brighton and Hove City Council says it is down to capacity.

Councillor Hannah Clare says: “In previous years there have been instances where both Dorothy Stringer and Varndean have admitted extra pupils to help out.

“But these schools are already very big and have real pressures on space. We recognise that taking even more children in would be very difficult for them.

“A group of councillors from all the council’s three political parties has discussed this at length, as we know how upsetting not getting your preferred school will be. We have agreed unanimously to offer these families places at other schools in line with our agreed school admissions policy.

"If parents are unhappy with the school place they’ve been offered, they can appeal. "

A decision will be presented at a full council meeting at the end of the month.