Oxford is edging closer to becoming one of the first places in the UK to introduce a zero emission zone.

The city council has given its support to the introduction of a pilot scheme starting in August.

The zone would restrict polluting vehicles from entering key city centre streets during the day.

Councillor Tom Hayes: "Everyone has the right to breathe the cleanest air possible, and we are now taking one of the last remaining steps to ensuring that this can become a reality.

"We are looking forward to hearing from Oxfordshire County Council's Cabinet next week and await their decision on the ZEZ Pilot"

Roads that would be under the proposed Zero Emission Zone:

Cornmarket

Ship Street

Market Street

St Michael's Street

Bonn Square

Queen Street

New Inn Hall Street

Shoe Lane

Those who drive polluting vehicles into the key zones will be charged, with the level of charge dependent on how polluting the vehicle is.Only 100% zero emission vehicles would be able to be used in the zone free of charge.

The scheme aims to 'reduce toxic air pollution levels, help tackle the climate emergency, and improve the health of residents, workers and visitors in Oxford'.The County Council will make its decision on the plan next week.