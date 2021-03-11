Demolition of gas tower delayed after sightings of peregrine falcons

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor

The demolition of Reading's last remaining gas tower has been delayed due to sightings of peregrine falcons.

The site at Alexander Turner Close in East Reading is due to be replaced with flats but work to take down the structure will be now be postponed so an ecologist can carry out a survey.

Gas Holder number 4 was due for dismantling on March 15.

Reading's last remaining gas tower Credit: ITV News Meridian

But after peregrine falcons were spotted perching on the tower by residents the work will be postponed.

Local resident Leslee Barron says peregrine falcons are a protected species once they start laying their eggs.

She says: "They're very important little birds, they're birds of prey obviously. Once they start laying eggs, they're a protected species and there's only about 1,000 or 1,500 in the country.

"So myself and a lot of other residents are keen to ensure that if they do nest that they are protected because we don't want to see their nesting area damaged."

Reading Borough Council says the sightings of peregrines were already investigated as part of the planning application for the redevelopment of the site for flats.

Peregrine falcons on Reading's last remaining gas tower Credit: Karen Cripps

While the council doesn't think the birds are nesting at the site, it has contacted developers to delay work until an ecologist can fully assess the situation.If nests are found, the dismantling will have to wait until any chicks have hatched and fledged.Dan Brown, a spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN, which owns the tower, said: "Work to dismantle our Reading gas holder has been postponed following an on-site survey by an independent ecologist.

"We’re continuing to monitor the site and we’ll reschedule the work to dismantle this redundant structure at a later date."

Residents say they will also be keeping a close watch on these protected birds.