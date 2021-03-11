Hampshire County Council have announced free home coronavirus testing for all households with primary, secondary and college age children and young people.

Test kits are available to collect from the Regional Testing Site at Southampton Airport, or from one of the walk-through Local Testing Sites in across Hampshire.

The tests are also available to households in associated childcare and support bubbles, and those with school staff and adults working in the wider school community, such as supply teachers, school bus drivers, and after school club leaders.

It comes as the government have said that the tests could help speed up the exit from lockdown.

The lateral flow tests can can return results in 30 minutes Credit: ITV News Meridian

Hampshire County Council's Executive Member for Education and Skills, Councillor Roz Chadd, said: "We know that around one in three people with coronavirus do not have symptoms but can still pass it on to others, which is why it's crucial we support regular COVID-19 testing for individuals without symptoms, to help keep our educational settings, staff and families safe."

Who can use the home test kits?

This voluntary testing is for people who are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms (asymptomatic), and is being offered in line with Government's roadmap out of national restrictions.

Schools are providing self-test kits to staff at primary and secondary schools and colleges.

Pupils at secondary schools and college students and are also receiving the kits.

Primary school pupils are not being asked to test at the moment, but members of their households are invited to take part in home testing.

This includes those in their childcare and support bubbles.

I urge anyone who is eligible to take part in this free, voluntary scheme, to help keep themselves and others safe and well Hampshire County Council's Executive Member for Education and Skills, Councillor Roz Chadd

Where can I collect my home test kits?

Test kits are available to collect from the Regional Testing Site at Southampton Airport, or from one of the walk-through Local Testing Sites in Hampshire:

Basingstoke: The Anvil, Churchill Way E - open 1.30pm to 7pm

Fareham: Cams Alders car park - open 1pm to 8pm

Gosport: Walpole Park car park - open 1pm to 8pm

Havant: Havant Civic Centre car park - open 1pm to 8pm

Winchester: Worthy Lane car park - open 1.30pm to 7pm

Andover: Shepherds Spring Lane car park - open 1.30pm to 7pm

Ringwood: The Furlong car park - open 1pm to 8pm

For more information visit Hampshire County Council's coronavirus webpages.