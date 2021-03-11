Henley Festival to take place in September

The Henley Festival will take place in September.

The event will return to the banks of the River Thames on Wednesday 15th - Sunday 19th September.

The Festival was held virtually last year after it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's line up will include James Blunt, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Sara Cox.

British pop band Madness will open the event on Wednesday night and are due to perform songs like 'House of Fun' and 'Baggy Trousers'.

The festival will also have a wide variety of comedy acts, including Al Murray and Rory Bremner.

The event, which has been running for 38 years, is the UK's only festival with a black-tie dress code.

All tickets for each night will automatically be transferred to the new September dates.