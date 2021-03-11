Last Abbot of Reading to be carved on historic monastery for 900th anniversary

Hugh Faringdon, the last Abbot of Reading, has been announced as the winning choice for the Abbey Head Carving.

Abbot Hugh received 40% of the vote and the carving will be unveiled in June 2021 to mark the Abbey's 900th anniversary.

2021 marks the 900th anniversary of the foundation of Reading Abbey, once one of Europe's largest royal monasteries, by King Henry I. As part of this year's 900th-anniversary celebrations, the Council plans to carve one of the incomplete head-stops that decorate the outside of Reading's Abbey Gateway.

The winning figure will now be carved by Cliveden Conservation.

The shortlist:

Six figures were put to the public vote in February.

Queen Elizabeth I- who used the abbot’s house and gateway as a royal palace in the 1560s.

Jane Austen- who studied in the gateway from 1785 to 1786 when it was used as a classroom for Reading Ladies’ Boarding School.

Sir George Gilbert Scott- the leading architect who restored the gateway back in 1861 after a thunderstorm caused the archway to collapse.

Dr Jamieson Hurry- a local historian and philanthropist who gifted 12 carved heads in 1900

A modern stonemason- based on a female member of the team that worked on the recent restoration of the Abbey.

The Council plans to carve one of the incomplete head-stops that decorate the outside of Reading's Abbey Gateway. Credit: Reading Borough Council

I am pleased to announce Hugh Faringdon as our popular winner! Cllr Karen Rowland, Reading’s Lead Member for Culture, Heritage and Recreation

Who was Hugh Faringdon?

Hugh Faringdon was the last Abbot (a man who is the head of an abbey of monks) of Reading. He was infamously accused of treason by Henry VIII, and publicly hung, drawn, and quartered outside the gateway in 1539.

He was declared a martyr and beatified by the Catholic Church in 1895.

Comments from voters choosing Hugh Faringdon stated their choice would contribute to 'righting the wrongs of the past' and that the last Abbot of Reading needs 'recognition'.

Cllr Karen Rowland, Reading's Lead Member for Culture, Heritage and Recreation, said: "I am pleased to announce Hugh Faringdon as our popular winner!"

Poor Hugh Faringdon met his tortured demise right outside the gateway - so, as some voters suggested, I wholeheartedly agree that it is right and fitting we give him the lasting recognition of his sacrifice, by including him alongside the likes of King Henry and Empress Matilda.

Our modern stonemason was also a popular second choice - so who knows, in the future we may be able to look to add her alongside Hugh on the other uncarved headstop. I thought she was a spectacular choice, and the carving of contemporary faces is a well- practised tradition around the country.