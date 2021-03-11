Lockdown Lift: The Friday Lunch Club delivering meals to isolated residents

Video report by ITV Meridian's Chlöe Oliver

Lonely residents who have been cooped up in their homes in Chichester, are being treated to a restaurant-style lunch as something to look forward to each week.

The scheme, called Friday Lunch Club, is run out of the cafe at the Pallant House Gallery, which has been shut during lockdown.

Chefs cooking in the Pallant House Gallery kitchen in Chichester Credit: ITV Meridian

The service is free and voluntary donations are made to the project's partners, Chichester Cathedral and Sussex Pub Group.

Up to 50 hot meals delivered to people living in the city centre each week, and for many, it's an occasion.

John and Susi Richardson say the meals are "wonderful" and "act as a good reminder that it's Friday."

The service has been running since January and those behind it have been overwhelmed with the response.

Nick Sutherland owns the Sussex Pub Company. He said they were "blown away" by the demand for meals.

They originally thought they would only be serving 10 or 20 meals, but have been averaging 50 to 60 meals, within Chichester city centre alone.

The chefs spend hours preparing the two course meals every Friday.

Each week, a different furloughed chef creates their menu from scratch at the Pallant House Gallery kitchen.

The meals are then personally delivered by around 40 volunteers, made up of local hospitality staff on furlough.

The Dean of Chichester Cathedral, Stephen Waine says the good food and company is incredibly important.

He said deprivation is "certainly" in the city, although it's often hidden.