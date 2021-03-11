Search continues to find these four piggies a forever home

Four pigs are still in search of their forever home, after months in the care of an animal charity.

The Stubbington Ark, a branch of the RSPCA in Hampshire, has been looking after the pigs since December 2020.

However no one has yet showed an interest in rehoming the quartet; called Thelma, Winifred, Flower and Louie.

The charity says it has no history on them and is unsure of how old they are, but have all been vaccinated and wormed.

Credit: RSPCA

Staff describe Winifred, the smallest, as 'definitely the boss' and that she 'likes her belly being rubbed'.

Meanwhile Flower 'loves her food', Thelma is 'a little shy' but is growing in confidence every day and 'loves her bed'.

Louie loves digging to find 'yummy grass roots and loves his belly rubbed.'

While staff were hoping to keep the Kune Kunes as a four, they have made the decision to re-home them as pairs if necessary.

However, if there is somebody willing to take all four we would be delighted! RSPCA The Stubbington Ark