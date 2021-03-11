Nearly half of people in the South East say their mental health has been affected by the pandemic, according to charity research.

Data released on Thursday (11 March) found people in the South East also reported increases in anxiety, loneliness and depression.

Network Rail has now teamed up with charity Chasing The Stigma to create a film to encourage people to seek help if they need it.

47% of people in the South East say their mental health has been impacted by the pandemic

Research suggests those aged between 18 and 24 have felt the greatest impact to their mental health.

'There Is Always Hope' campaign video still

The film, part of the 'There is Always Hope' campaign, portrays a young man looking distressed and withdrawn, who finds himself surrounded by positive moments of hope as he moves through a railway station.

Watch the campaign video below

Other key findings from the report:

Social isolation has been felt by almost half of respondents (43%)

More than a third (36%) of those who did not struggle with their mental health prior to the pandemic have done so since it began

A quarter said they have had more time to devote to hobbies and interests (25%)

Just under half have concerns about the economy (42%)

What to do if you, or someone you know, is having suicidal thoughts

Phone a helpline:

Samaritans – for everyoneCall 116 123Email jo@samaritans.org

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)Call 0800 58 58 58 – 5pm to midnight every dayVisit the webchat page

Papyrus – for people under 35Call 0800 068 41 41 – 9am to midnight every dayText 07860 039967Email pat@papyrus-uk.org

Childline – for children and young people under 19Call 0800 1111 – the number will not show up on your phone bill

SOS Suicide of Silence – for everyoneCall 0300 1020 505 – 8am to midnight every dayEmail support@sossilenceofsuicide.org

Text a helpline:

Shout Crisis Text Line – for everyone

Text “SHOUT” to 85258

YoungMinds Crisis Messenger – for people under 19

Text “YM” to 85258