Billy Monger: 'Latest challenge was one of my proudest achievements'

Video report by ITV Meridian's Andrew Pate. Footage courtesy of Comic Relief.

Billy Monger has completed a triathlon challenge for Red Nose Day, after three months of extensive training.

The young racing driver, from Crawley, had both his legs amputated after an accident four years ago.

Billy took on the challenge to raise money for others and to prove to himself he could do it.

The 21-year-old has described it as one of his "proudest achievements".

Billy kayaked over six miles as part of the challenge for Comic Relief Credit: Comic Relief

Since his accident, Billy has fought to return to sport and says the support he received, helped him to rebuild his life.

Billy says lockdown really affected his walking and exercise and said it was a huge physical and mental challenge.

Despite the scale of the challenge, Billy says it was all about raising money, so other people could be supported too.

Billy Monger, Racing driver:

The young driver cycled from Birmingham to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, and finished at his local track in Kent.

He said as good as it was to be back at Brands Hatch, "the hills felt twice as steep as how I remember them feeling in a race car."

Billy had to learn to kayak and cycle again, having not been on a bike since his accident four years ago.

He said: "There was always a part of me, during the tough moments which wondered if I'd bitten off more than I can chew. So I'm glad to prove myself wrong and get over the line."

Overall this challenge is the hardest thing I've ever had to tackle. I also think it's one of my proudest achievements, to be able to sit here and say I've finished it. Billy Monger, Racing driver

In total, Billy cycled more than 100 miles, kayaked over six miles and walked a marathon.

He hopes his Big Red Nose Day challenge will help others, and says the triathlon has really helped him too.