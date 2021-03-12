CCTV footage released as teenage girl reports attempted rape in Sussex

Police have released an e-fit image and CCTV footage of a man they want to trace in connection with the attempted rape of a 17-year-old girl in Crawley.

Between 7pm and 7.15pm on Tuesday (March 9), the teenager was walking her dog along the pathway from Overdene Drive towards the tunnel that runs underneath the A23 and follows on to Quantock Close.

She turned around before the end of the tunnel and walked back along the path to Overdene Drive.

As she did so, she crossed paths with a man who grabbed her and attempted to rape her.

Police have released an E-fit image of a man sought in connection with the attempted rape

The man was described as white, in his late teens to late 30s, 5’ 9” to 5’ 10”, with dark eyes, short dark coloured hair and short dark stubble. He spoke with an eastern European accent and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who recognises him should contact police.

Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Allana Hughes said: "We are appealing for anyone who recognises this man, or anyone who witnessed the sexual assault or any suspicious behaviour at this location around the time of the incident, to make contact with us.

"We would particularly like to hear from people who were in Quantock Close, The Dingle or surrounding roads around this time or anyone who may have dashcam, ring doorbell or CCTV footage which might have captured the suspect fleeing the scene.

"We have increased our patrols in the area and have been conducting house-to-house enquiries alongside investigating any potential lines of enquiry.

"Please come forward to us with any information which you think could help our investigation, no matter how small."