First look at this year's UK Eurovision Song Contest entry, filmed near Newbury

This year's Eurovision Song Contest entry has staged a show at Greenham Common near Newbury as part of his official video.

James Newman says the former airbase was the perfect place to record the film, which has been released today.

This year's entry for the United Kingdom's to the Eurovision Song Contest is 'Embers'

Lots of local residents heard the noise made, but were unaware of the reason.

After the cancellation of Eurovision in 2020, singer-songwriter James has been given a second chance to represent the UK in the contest.

It is due to take place 18-22 May in Rotterdam.

The singer/songwriter has previously worked with Rudimental, as well as artists including Ed Sheeran and Calvin Harris.

He is the brother of pop star John Newman who found fame with the number one track "love me again" in 2013.

Last year, he recalled the moment he found out the contest had been cancelled.

He said: "It was before lockdown and me and my wife were just out for a drive actually. We'd just been out to get some shopping and stuff. And then I got a text and they were like: 'It's cancelled.' I had to have a few minutes to myself."